Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $54.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 249.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $95.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 million to $153.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.86 million to $580.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $21.54 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $40,045,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

