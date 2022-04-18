Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.01. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $83.61 and a one year high of $114.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

