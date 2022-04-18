Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.23 million and the lowest is $31.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

