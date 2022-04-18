Zacks: Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of GATX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.