Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $599.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

