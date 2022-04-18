Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.02 Million

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to announce $263.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.26 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $257.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.04.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

