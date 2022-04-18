Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.90. Lazard also posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

LAZ opened at $33.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

