Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

