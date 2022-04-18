Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to report sales of $271.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.23 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

