Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will report sales of $185.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.28 million and the lowest is $184.10 million. Standex International posted sales of $172.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $736.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE SXI opened at $97.93 on Monday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.