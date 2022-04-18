Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to post $290.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $277.20 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $284.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $43.47 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3,301.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.