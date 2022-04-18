Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.70 Million

Analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to post $96.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the lowest is $96.40 million. Yext reported sales of $91.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $405.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $435.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $437.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Yext by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Yext by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Yext by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $808.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.47. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.