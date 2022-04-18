Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) to Sell

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $7.81. 28,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $13,384,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $13,020,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

