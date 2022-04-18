Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 33.2% in March

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZENV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

