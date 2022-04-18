Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,475,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.