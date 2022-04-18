Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 143,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,475,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

