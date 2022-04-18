Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 1st

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

ZTS opened at $187.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,130,000 after buying an additional 209,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

