Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zogenix by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 883,744 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.