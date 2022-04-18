Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 330,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,336. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

