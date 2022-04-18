Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.
Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 330,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,336. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.
