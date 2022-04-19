$0.01 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Target Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $611.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

