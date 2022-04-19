$0.06 EPS Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $350.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.08. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

