-$0.08 EPS Expected for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Clearway Energy posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearway Energy.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.
Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,320. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 315.91%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
