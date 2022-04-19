-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,157. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.61. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

