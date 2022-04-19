-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Lands’ End reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

