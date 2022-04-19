-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MediciNova by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
