-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMG stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,118. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.87. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

