-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is ($0.56). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 928,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,895. The firm has a market cap of $343.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

