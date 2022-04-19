-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is ($0.56). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 928,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,895. The firm has a market cap of $343.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.