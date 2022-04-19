$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Square reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.22.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 11.2% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.39. 10,305,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,333,252. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

