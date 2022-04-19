$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 87.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

