-$0.17 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AxoGen by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 534,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AxoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. 446,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,351. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $293.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

