-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $111,228,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,814,000.

Shares of TYRA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,581. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

