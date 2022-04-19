-$0.20 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

DMAC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

