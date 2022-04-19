-$0.20 EPS Expected for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sio Gene Therapies.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter.
Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.95.
About Sio Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.