-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WINT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

