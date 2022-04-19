-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 141.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 30.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,232. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.