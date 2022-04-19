$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.69. 503,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $114,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mimecast by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.