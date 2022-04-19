$0.38 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Clarus posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clarus by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.