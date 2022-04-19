$0.38 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. CSX posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

