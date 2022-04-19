$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.30. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,162,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MP traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,081. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.14. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.