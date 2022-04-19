$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $423.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.