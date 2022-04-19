$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.44 on Friday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

