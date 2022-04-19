$0.66 EPS Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,059 shares of company stock valued at $224,783. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSI opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

