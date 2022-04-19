$0.69 EPS Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Premier Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 101,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Premier Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Premier Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

