-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 295,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. Xencor has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Xencor by 39.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 753.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

