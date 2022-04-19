-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.61). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

DCPH traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

