$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Genpact reported sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 716,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

