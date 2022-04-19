$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Genpact posted sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of G traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 716,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,240. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
