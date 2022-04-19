-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) will announce ($1.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.53). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($3.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($3.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $573,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 31,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.23.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.