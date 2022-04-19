$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Offerpad Solutions.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.50.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAD stock opened at 4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.99. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.