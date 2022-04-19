$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.15. Dominion Energy posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.